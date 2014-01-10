LONDON Jan 10 Stuart Broad, England's best bowler in their 5-0 Ashes defeat, has been rested for the first two matches of the one-day international series which starts in Melbourne on Sunday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday that Broad, who took a creditable 21 wickets in the five tests, will sit out the matches in Melbourne and Brisbane.

With Graeme Swann retired and James Anderson having flown home, Broad's absence from the first two of five one-dayers means England will field an inexperienced bowling attack. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)