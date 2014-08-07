LONDON Aug 7 England fast bowler Stuart Broad will have an operation on his troublesome right knee following the test series against India but expects to be fit for next year's World Cup.

"It has got to the stage where it needs to be done," Broad, who took 6-25 on the opening day of the fourth test against India, was quoted as saying by the BBC on Thursday. "I should be fine for the World Cup."

Broad told the BBC it was undetermined when he would have the surgery though other British media reported the 28-year-old is expected to skip the one-dayers against India following the conclusion of the five-test series to address the long-standing patella tendonitis problem.

The World Cup, which will be staged in Australia and New Zealand, begins on Feb. 14. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Greg Stutchbury)