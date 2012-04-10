LONDON, April 10 England paceman Stuart Broad has been ruled out for three more weeks, including playing in the Indian Premier League, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Broad is recovering from a calf strain sustained during the first test against Sri Lanka. England lost the match but squared the series 1-1 with victory in the second test last week.

He will be assessed regularly over the coming weeks with a view to returning to cricket with his county side Nottinghamshire in early May.