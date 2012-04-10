LONDON, April 10 England paceman Stuart Broad
has been ruled out for three more weeks, including playing in
the Indian Premier League, the England and Wales Cricket Board
said on Tuesday.
Broad is recovering from a calf strain sustained during the
first test against Sri Lanka. England lost the match but squared
the series 1-1 with victory in the second test last week.
He will be assessed regularly over the coming weeks with a
view to returning to cricket with his county side
Nottinghamshire in early May.
(Writing by Dave Thompson, editing by Tony Jimenez; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more cricket)