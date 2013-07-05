By Keith Weir
| LONDON, July 5
LONDON, July 5 Unintelligible to most beyond
Britain and its former colonies and under threat from an upstart
short form of the game, the battle for "the Ashes" with
Australia is a rare chance for English cricket to prove its
financial worth.
With strong roots in the country's expensive private schools
and still divided into patrician "gentlemen" and working class
"players" as recently as the 1950s, the national summer sport is
an integral part of the country's heritage.
But in commercial terms, the traditional version of the
game, with its quaint rituals of lunch and tea breaks and where
a stalemate is possible even after five days, faces a struggle
to prove its relevance.
Cricket-mad India, whose 1 billion consumers represent the
game's largest market, has been seduced by T20, luring the
world's top players on big salaries to a Premier League where
the game is over in a deafening three-hour flurry of hits and
misses.
It's a far cry from 1877 when England and Australia played
their first international. The Ashes term was coined five years
later when a mock obituary was published to lament England's
first home defeat by former penal colony Australia.
More recently the West Indies' and then Australians'
domination in the 1990s forced reform on the game's rulers and
led to a revival back home.
Playing on the love-hate relationship between Australia and
Britons, the Ashes brand will put the purest form of the game at
the centre of the UK sporting landscape for the next few weeks.
"It is the ultimate opportunity for us as a governing body
to inspire the nation to play, attend and follow more cricket,"
said John Perera, commercial director with the England and Wales
Cricket (ECB) board.
"This gives cricket the 'shop window' that it needs every
four years," added Perera, looking ahead to the start of the
five-test Ashes series in Nottingham on July 10.
POOR RELATION
Cricket is not the easiest product to sell. A game with
complex rules, like baseball it has the capacity to baffle or
delight. As well as requiring time, expensive kit is needed when
children graduate to playing with its hard ball.
"Instead of a traditional football in the winter, cricket in
the summer model, schools and society are now exposed to and
take advantage of a range of diverse and sometimes new sports,"
said Simon Chadwick, professor of sports marketing at Coventry
University in central England.
In common with other sports in Britain, cricket pales in
comparison with the riches generated by the runaway success of
soccer's Premier League at home and worldwide.
English cricket revenues rose to 200 million pounds ($305
million)in 2012, up from 166 million in 2007 thanks largely to
higher broadcast income, Deloitte said in a recent report. By
comparison, English Premier League clubs generated more than 2.3
billion pounds in revenues in 2011-12.
Mindful of the threats it faced, cricket tried to broaden
its appeal with T20 which launched in England in 2003 and has
taken off in the handful of former British colonies where the
sport is played to a high level.
India has found that there is money to be made in T20,
auctioning off eight franchises when the IPL was launched in
2008 for an average of $90 million per team.
Stuart Robertson, the commercial director of the Hampshire
county team in southern England, said T20 had attracted more
women and families to cricket. However, crowds for four-day
county matches, where future test players learn their craft,
remain painfully sparse.
"Have we moved them on to the long forms of the game? I
don't think so yet. It might take time," said Robertson, who
helped to pioneer T20 when he was marketing manager of the ECB.
TEST CRICKET FIGHTS BACK
Test cricket showed it could still recapture hearts and
minds in 2005 when England won the Ashes for the first time in
18 years in a series of excruciating drama that made folk heroes
of players like talismanic all-rounder Andrew Flintoff.
"There was a real resurrection of test cricket at the 2005
Ashes," said Robertson.
England were thrashed 5-0 in Australia in 2006-07 but have
won the last two series and find themselves as favourites again
in what should be an even contest.
In Australia, the cricket board has just doubled its money
in a new TV deal to screen international matches and the
domestic T20 competition.
In Britain, cricket remains a mainstay of the summer
schedules for pay TV operator BSkyB and like rugby
attracts sponsors who target the more affluent middle classes.
The England team will have a new sponsor from 2014 when food
retailer Waitrose replaces insurer Brit. Banking group Investec
has the naming rights to test cricket in England in a deal that
runs until 2021.
Companies are attracted by its committed fans and its
traditional link to values of sportsmanship and fair play, said
David Peters, head of sponsorship at marketing company Carat.
"The fundamentals of the sport are really strong," he said.
"As a world sport, it's very big in India, Pakistan and Sri
Lanka, if you are a brand that values those markets it's good to
be involved."