England's Jos Buttler speaks to reporters during an open session news conference ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

LONDON Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been called into the England squad as injury cover for Matt Prior ahead of the first test against India, starting in Nottingham on Wednesday.

Prior, who was recalled ahead of England's home series against Sri Lanka after being dropped towards the end of the 5-0 Ashes defeat to Australia, suffered mild tightness in his right thigh during training on Monday.

Despite the call-up, England captain Alastair Cook told reporters on Tuesday that Prior was "99.9% certain" to play although he would be assessed before the match starts.

Buttler has played 33 one-day internationals and 36 Twenty20 matches for England.

