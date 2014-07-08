LONDON, July 8 Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been called into the England squad as injury cover for Matt Prior ahead of the first test against India, starting in Nottingham on Wednesday.

Prior, who was recalled to the England squad after being dropped towards the end of the 5-0 Ashes defeat to Australia, suffered mild tightness in his right thigh during training on Monday.

"Prior will continue to be assessed during the training session before a decision is made about his fitness," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Buttler has played 33 one-day internationals and 36 Twenty20 matches for England. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)