Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
LONDON, July 22 Following is a factbox on the batting averages with and without the captaincy of the last 10 England players to have led their country in more than 10 tests. Player Tests (as captain) Average as captain Average not as captain David Gower 117 (32) 43.59 44.50 Mike Gatting 79 (23) 44.05 32.21 Graham Gooch 118 (34) 58.72 35.93 Alec Stewart 133 (15) 39.22 39.59 Mike Atherton 115 (54) 40.58 35.25 Nasser Hussain 96 (45) 36.04 38.10 Michael Vaughan 82 (51) 36.02 50.98 Andrew Flintoff 79 (11) 33.23 31.53 Andrew Strauss 100 (50) 40.76 41.04 Alastair Cook 106 (25) 42.36 46.36 (Compiled by Josh Reich and Amlan Chakraborty; editing by)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.