LONDON, Sept 15 Opener Michael Carberry pushed his case for an England recall for the tour of India by hitting a breezy 35 in Hampshire's thrilling CB40 final victory over Warwickshire on Saturday.

Carberry, who earned his lone test cap on the 2010 tour of Bangladesh, finished as the highest run-scorer in this year's CB40 competition despite a season plagued by injury.

He clubbed two sixes and four boundaries in his 31-ball innings.

England have a vacancy at the top of the order following the retirement of captain Andrew Strauss.

Hampshire held their nerve at Lord's to win by virtue of losing fewer wickets after both sides scored 244.

England's Ian Bell hit 81 for Warwickshire, who needed seven to win off the last over and one from the final ball bowled by Kabir Ali, but Neil Carter failed to get his bat on the ball.

