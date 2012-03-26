GALLE, March 26 Sri Lanka were 289 for eight wickets at the close of the first day of the first test against England at Galle on Monday. Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and opted to bat first. Scores: Sri Lanka 289-8 (M. Jayawardene 168 not out; J. Anderson 3-56) v England. (Editing by Toby Davis)