Cricket-India knock out South Africa to reach Champions Trophy semi-finals
LONDON, June 11 Holders India knocked out South Africa from the Champions Trophy on Sunday after winning their Group B match by eight wickets to reach the semi-finals.
COLOMBO, April 3 Sri Lanka were 238 for six at the close on the first day of the second test against England on Tuesday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 238-6 (M Jayawardene 105, T Samaraweera 54)
