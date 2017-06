Jan 18 Pakistan were 288 for seven wickets, a first-innings lead of 96 runs, at close on day two of the first test against England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Scores: Pakistan 288-7 (Mohammad Hafeez 88, Taufeeq Umar 58, Misbah-ul-Haq 52) v England 192 (Matt Prior 70 not out; Saeed Ajmal 7-55).

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ed Osmond; To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more cricket