ABU DHABI Jan 25 Pakistan were 256 for seven wickets at the close on the opening day of the second test against England at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat.

Scores: Pakistan 256 for seven (Misbah-ul-Haq 83 not out, Asad Shafiq 58; S. Broad 3-47) v England (Compiled by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Pilcher)