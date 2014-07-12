July 12 David Collier is set to step down from his role as chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a decade in charge, British media reported on Saturday.

Collier, 59, was appointed in 2004 and saw the England national side win the Ashes four times under his watch, claim the World Twenty20 title in 2010 and reach top spot in the world rankings.

He was also in charge during the ill-fated venture with Allen Stanford, and was previously chief executive of Gloucestershire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

In the past year the governing body has seen Paul Downton appointed managing director, Andy Flower replaced by Peter Moores after the 5-0 Ashes loss to Australia and controversial batsman Kevin Pietersen have his central contract terminated. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)