LONDON Surrey fielders Moises Henriques and Rory Burns collided and were taken away in ambulances on Sunday, forcing their T20 Blast English county match against hosts Sussex to be abandoned.

Australia's Henriques and Englishman Burns were conscious and sitting up on their way to hospital, Surrey said on Twitter before confirming the game had been abandoned.

The incident happened in the 19th over of Sussex's innings and the umpires immediately stopped play to allow the pair to be treated on the field.

In a later update on the condition of the pair, Surrey issued a statement on their website (www.kiaoval.com) saying Henriques had undergone an X-ray on his jaw while Burns was waiting to see a specialist but "was chatting".

(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)