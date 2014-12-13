England's captain Alastair Cook arrives at a coaching camp for some 40 children during the 25th anniversary of convention on the ''rights of the child'' before a practice session ahead of their fourth ODI (One Day International) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo... REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

LONDON Alastair Cook's role as England captain for next year's World Cup was cast into doubt when head coach Peter Moores said his position would be reviewed after the team's current one-day series in Sri Lanka.

Cook was last week named as skipper of a provisional 30-man squad for next year's tournament in Australia and New Zealand but has continued to cut a beleaguered figure at the helm of the one-day side.

The 29-year-old has averaged under 18 with the bat as the tourists slipped to a 4-2 series defeat in Sri Lanka with one game remaining.

"We review everything at the end of every series, we've always said that," Moores told Sky Sports when asked if Cook would be captain at the World Cup.

"We make no bones that we're passionate to try and get our best side to go out and win a World Cup. Cook needs runs but he's also had some great times as an England player. He's in a tough patch at the moment but that's something he's working hard to get out of."

Cook's performance during England's 90-run defeat in the sixth one-dayer on Saturday typified the form that has led to a growing number of critics question his captaincy and his place in the team.

He dropped a routine catch off Kumar Sangakkara, on 41 at the time, and the left-hander went on to make a game-changing 112. The England captain scored just one run before succumbing to the second ball he faced.

Cook still believes he is the man to lead the side for the Tri-Series against Australia and India in January and the World Cup.

"We came into today with some high hopes so it’s been a frustrating day all round, and days like these don’t make the job any easier," Cook said.

"Not scoring the runs I’d like is not a great place to be as a captain. You want to lead from the front and when it’s not happening for you it’s incredibly frustrating. I’m a better player than I’ve shown at the moment and I’ve just got to keep going."

