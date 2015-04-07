England captain Alastair Cook scored his first century for his country since an Ashes warm-up game in November 2013 before retiring on 101 not out against a St Kitts Invitational XI on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Cook, who has made 25 centuries in 109 tests and scored 8,423 runs at an average of 46.02, has not recorded a test match hundred since May 2013 when he notched up 130 against New Zealand at Headingley.

England made a flying start to their tour of West Indies on Monday when Ben Stokes took three wickets and Stuart Broad and Chris Jordan two each as St Kitts were skittled out for 59.

Cook opened the batting with Jonathan Trott, back in the international side for the first time since leaving the Ashes tour in 2013 due to depression issues, and he scored 72 as England moved on to 181 for one at the close.

Cook resumed on 95 not out in the two-day match in Basseterre and completed his century within 10 minutes.

The first of three tests against West Indies starts on Monday in Antigua.

