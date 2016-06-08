England captain Alastair Cook said players involved in match-fixing should serve life bans although he will have no problem facing Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, who is returning to test cricket after a five-year suspension for spot-fixing.

Fast bowler Amir, who admitted he had deliberately bowled a no-ball against England in the fourth test at Lord's in 2010, was named in Pakistan's squad for the test series in England starting next month.

"He has served his time and was punished for what he did and quite rightly so because we have got to protect the integrity of the game," Cook was quoted as saying by British media on Wednesday.

"I have no problems playing against him but my only thing is if you get caught match-fixing you should be banned for life.

"That is not to say Mohammad Amir should not be playing because the rules were probably different then but from my point of view I just think we should just try and deter people from doing it."

Since Amir was cleared to return to the sport in September, he has toured New Zealand for a limited-overs series in January, competed in the Asia Cup in Bangladesh a month later and featured in the World Twenty20 in India.

Pakistan will play four tests, five one-dayers and a Twenty20 International in England between July 14 and Sept. 7.

England, who hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test series against Sri Lanka, play the third and final test at Lord's starting on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)