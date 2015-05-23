LONDON May 23 Alastair Cook and Ian Bell, England's two most experienced batsmen, withstood a fearsome working over by the New Zealand pace attack in a gripping final session of the third day of the first test on Saturday.

The pair came together with England reeling on 25 for two and a rampant Trent Boult and Tim Southee steaming in at Lord's supported by a raft of close fielders including the unusual sight of five slips.

But they held firm to lift the hosts to 74 for two at the close, still 60 runs behind but with a chance of getting back into a match England badly need to win at the start of a huge summer of cricket which will be defined by the Ashes series.

It was a vital session for Cook, in particular, who made his first international century for nearly two years in West Indies this month but failed in the first innings against New Zealand.

There were signs that the technique which was questioned during his poor run but has brought him 26 test centuries, the most by any England player, was working effectively again.

The 30-year-old left-hander left the ball well, played confident defensive shots with a straight bat and punished the few bad balls he received ruthlessly to move to 32 not out.

Bell, who has made 22 test hundreds, also had a point to prove.

The 33-year-old made a sublime 143 in the first test against West Indies in Antigua but followed that with scores of 11, one, nought and nought in the Caribbean before being bowled by Matt Henry for one in the first innings at Lord's.

He looked in determined mood on Saturday, however. Solid in defence, he refused to be subdued and struck four fours with trademark drives through the covers on his way to 29.

It was only a small step for two players who will play crucial roles in England's bid to win back the Ashes.

But if one of them can go on to make a century on Sunday England will have a good chance of winning the match to lift morale before the bigger tests that lie ahead. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)