By Matt Smith
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI Jan 26 Alastair Cook was
philosophical after falling six runs short of making his 20th
test century on Thursday, a feat that would have put him level
with compatriots Graham Gooch and Ken Barrington and joint
fourth on England's all-time list.
Cook's 94 helped England reach 207 for five against Pakistan
in the second test in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 50 runs behind the
hosts.
Cook and Jonathan Trott shared a second-wicket partnership
of 139, before the Essex opener was trapped lbw by Saaed Ajmal
six short of his century.
"When you are in the 90s you are thinking about the 100, but
when that ball was coming down I was just trying to watch the
ball," Cook told reporters.
"It's obviously disappointing when you get so close to a
landmark, it took five hours to get there and it would have been
good to finish it off."
He has taken just 74 tests to record 19 test hundreds -
Gooch made his 20 over 118 matches - so the 27-year-old's time
will surely come, but he faces a race with team mates Kevin
Pietersen and Andrew Strauss who are also on 19 centuries.
"It's always frustrating to work so hard to get a milestone
and then fall short of it, but it beats last week when I got
three and five," said Cook.
His wicket prompted a late England slump, but the tourists
are still a much improved side from the one humiliated in last
week's first test in Dubai, Cook scoring just eight runs over
two innings as England lost by 10 wickets.
Pakistan off-spinner Ajmal took 10 wickets in that test and
after 25 fruitless overs in Abu Dhabi he again ripped through
England's middle order to end with three for 67.
"It's a different pitch - in Dubai (the ball) was skidding
on and there was only a tiny bit of movement," said Cook. "Here,
it spun a little bit more without that skid, so we probably
played him (Ajmal) better here than we did in Dubai.
"When you face a guy a little bit more you tend to feel more
comfortable."
(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Ed Osmond)