Sunday's opening County Championship match between Leicestershire and Derbyshire has been postponed after a road accident involving a Derbyshire player.

The division two match at Leicestershire's Grace Road has been postponed until June after Friday's accident involving wicketkeeper Tom Poynton.

His father Keith died and Tom Poynton sustained a suspected fracture and other injuries.

"We are a small close knit group here at Derbyshire and Tom's dad was well-known to our players and coaching staff," chief executive Simon Storey said in a statement on the club website (www.derbyshireccc.com) on Saturday.

"We are still trying to come to terms with the devastating news and at the moment our concerns are solely with Tom and his family at this difficult time.

"We are deeply indebted to the chairman, chief executive and director of cricket at Leicestershire CCC who have supported the decision to postpone the game. I am very sorry to everyone who was looking forward to the opening fixture."

