LONDON, Sept 9 Yorkshire, coached by former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie, retained England's County Championship after bowling out Middlesex for 106 at Lord's on Wednesday.

Ex-England left-arm seamer Ryan Sidebottom took three wickets in the first over of the game and finished with figures of 5-18.

Gillespie, 40, was appointed Yorkshire coach in 2011 and was a candidate to lead the England team this year before the job was given to fellow-Australian Trevor Bayliss.

Yorkshire, who have England batsmen Joe Root, Adam Lyth, Jonny Bairstow and Gary Ballance in their squad, have won the championship a record 32 times with one shared title.

They arrived at the home of cricket for the penultimate match of the season 43 points ahead of Middlesex whose failure to secure any batting bonus points ended their hopes of finishing top.

