CAPE TOWN Jan 11 England will draft in former international off-spinner Robert Croft to assist their slow bowlers during the five-match One-Day International series in South Africa starting on Feb 3.

Croft will join the coaching team of Trevor Bayliss, Paul Farbrace, Ottis Gibson and Graham Thorpe as a consultant spin bowling coach for a 12-day period at the start of the series.

"Robert has had success in both domestic and international cricket during his career and he'll have plenty to offer the dressing room," England's director of cricket Andrew Strauss said in a press release on Monday.

"It's an opportunity for players and coaches to exchange different ideas which is so important, particularly at this stage in the side's development.

"He has worked with our performance programme in the past and has proved a popular and valuable addition and I've no doubt this group of players will also gain a lot from his involvement."

Croft, 45, played 50 ODIs during a five-year international career that ended in 2001 and was a key figure in Glamorgan's limited overs success during his 23 years playing for the club. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)