LONDON Nov 23 English cricket is
considering replacing its 40-over domestic one-day league with a
50-over tournament to replicate the international game, the ECB
said on Wednesday.
England are Twenty20 world champions and have risen to the
top of the world test rankings but have struggled for years at
50-over one-day cricket.
"In order to compliment the Team England goal of mirroring
success in the Test and Twenty20 formats at the forthcoming
Cricket World Cups, the format of ODI cricket must be introduced
within domestic cricket from 2014," a statement said following
an extensive consultation.
"To support and strengthen the domestic County game, 14 T20
matches should be played, and to provide preparation time for
high quality four-day cricket, the County Championship should be
reduced to 14 matches."
The ECB is also looking to reduce the number of four-day
county matches on the calendar.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)