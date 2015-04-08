LONDON, April 8 Paul Downton is leaving his role as managing director of England cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

Former England wicketkeeper Downton, 58, took over the role in February, 2014 following the team's 5-0 defeat in the Ashes series in Australia.

"Paul is a man of great integrity who has worked extremely hard to make a difference at the ECB," chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement.

"He joined at a very difficult time, but under his leadership the test team have made significant strides. We thank him for his hard work, drive and determination and wish him every success for the future."

England start a three-test series against West Indies in Antigua on Monday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Toby Davis)