Nov 13 Factbox on the four-test series between
India and England, which starts in Ahmedabad on Thursday:
- - - -
Schedule (times GMT):
First test Nov. 15-19 (0400) Ahmedabad
Second test Nov. 23-27 (0400) Mumbai
Third test Dec. 5-9 (0330) Kolkata
Fourth test Dec. 13-17 (0400) Nagpur
- - - -
INDIA
Test world ranking: Fifth
Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Coach: Duncan Fletcher
Top ranked test batsman: Sachin Tendulkar (16)
Top ranked test bowler: Pragyan Ojha (14)
- -
Recent form (opponent/venue/result):
August-September
New Zealand Bangalore Won by five wickets
New Zealand Hyderabad Won by innings and 115 runs
December 2011-January 2012
Australia Adelaide Lost by 298 runs
Australia Perth Lost by innings and 37 runs
Australia Sydney Lost by innings and 68 runs
Australia Melbourne Lost by 122 runs
- -
Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam
Gambhir, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sachin Tendulkar,
Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin,
Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ishant
Sharma.
- - - -
ENGLAND
Test world ranking: Second
Captain: Alastair Cook
Coach: Andy Flower
Top ranked test batsman: Kevin Pietersen (10)
Top ranked test bowler: James Anderson (5)
- -
Recent form (opponent/venue/result):
July-August
South Africa Lord's Lost by 51 runs
South Africa Leeds Draw
South Africa The Oval Lost by innings and 12 runs
May-June
West Indies Birmingham Draw
West Indies Nottingham Won by nine wickets
West Indies Lord's Won by five wickets
- -
Squad: Alastair Cook, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Ian
Bell, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Nick Compton, Steven Finn,
Graham Onions, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Monty Panesar,
Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Joe Root, Graeme Swann, Jonathan Trott
- - - -
India v England tests
Matches 103
India wins 19
England wins 38
Draws 46
- - - -
Previous England tours of India (Year/tests/winner/result):
1933-1934 Three England 2-0
1951-1952 Five Drawn 1-1
1961-1962 Five India 2-0
1963-1964 Five Drawn 0-0
1972-1973 Five India 2-1
1976-1977 Five England 3-1
1979-1980 One England 1-0
1981-1982 Six India 1-0
1984-1985 Five England 2-1
1992-1993 Three India 3-0
2001-2002 Three India 1-0
2005-2006 Three Drawn 1-1
2008-2009 Two India 1-0
- - - -
