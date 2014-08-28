LONDON Aug 28 England captain Alastair Cook's misery over his side's one-day humbling at the hands of India was compounded on Thursday when he was fined 20 percent of his match fee for a slow over rate.

India took a 1-0 lead in the series with an emphatic 133-run victory in Cardiff on Wednesday with England collapsing to 161 all out after Cook's dismissal lbw for 19.

The match was decided on the Duckworth-Lewis method because of rain disruption but England were found to be one over short of their target at the end of the match.

The rest of the team were fined 10 percent of their match fees and Cook faces a one-match ban if England transgress in a similar manner again in the next 12 months.

England's woes were not restricted to the over rate with paceman Chris Jordan bowling 12 wides and going for 73 runs in his 10 overs.