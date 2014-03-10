March 10 England all-rounder Ravi Bopara and West Indian duo Darren Sammy and Marlon Samuels were all fined for their on-field confrontation on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday. The three players were found to have breached the ICC's Code of Conduct during Sunday's first Twenty20 International in Barbados, won by the West Indies. Bopara was fined 25 per cent of his match fee while Sammy and Samuels were fined 20 and 10 per cent respectively. The ICC said no formal hearing was required after all three players pled guilty to the charges. The confrontation took place in the 12th over of England's innings when Bopara made insulting comments towards Samuels, who responded, according to the ICC statement. Sammy joined in the spat, also trading insults with Bopara, before the on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Peter Nero intervened. (Reporting by Julian Linden in New York,)