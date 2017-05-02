Murray struggles with illness on French Open eve - reports
World number one Andy Murray is battling to recover from illness before the French Open begins on Sunday, according to British media reports.
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Jake Ball, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes will lead the England attack in next month's tournament on home soil.
"These matches 9(against Ireland) are an opportunity," Finn told reporters. "They are going to be hard fought... and they are an opportunity for me to remind England that I am still there are ready to go if they need me at any stage."
Finn, 28, was a regular in England's test side last year but missed parts of the season through injury.
"At the moment I am in and out and that is something that just happens as you go through your career," Finn said.
"You will have peaks and troughs in form and when you are on the periphery of England all the time, you just have to deal with the disappointments, which sometimes can be hard to take — it is just the way it goes."
The two one-dayers against Ireland will be played on Friday and Sunday.
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON The balance of the England's one-day team means Moeen Ali is required to bat at number seven and the bearded all-rounder, who prefers to ply his trade earlier in the innings, is working hard to hone his skills at a tricky position in the order.