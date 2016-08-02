Fast bowler Steven Finn will replace injured all-rounder Ben Stokes in the England team for the third test against Pakistan starting on Wednesday, test captain Alastair Cook said.

Stokes was ruled out of the Edgbaston test due to a calf injury sustained in England's series levelling 330-run second test win against the visitors at Old Trafford.

Finn was selected ahead of Jake Ball and leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who were earlier called into the squad for the third test.

"Finny is coming in for Ben Stokes, and (otherwise we are) as we were," Cook told reporters on Tuesday.

"Unless the pitch changes a lot from what I saw yesterday - we still have the right to change - we'll be going with the four seamers and one spinner."

Finn, who failed to pick up a single wicket in the first test defeat against Pakistan, was dropped from the second of the four tests in the series.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)