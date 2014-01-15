Jan 15 England paceman Steven Finn will miss the remainder of the limited overs series in Australia and return home to work on the technical aspect of his game, his country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Struggling with his rhythm and pace in the practice games, the 24-year-old right-arm bowler did not feature in England's 5-0 Ashes rout and Sunday's defeat in the first of five one-day internationals.

"Steven is one of our most talented bowling assets who has played and will continue to play an important role for England," England's limited over head coach Ashley Giles said.

"He has been working hard over the last couple of months on technical aspects of his bowling and Steven and the coaches all feel continuing this work out of the performance environment will be beneficial for him."

England's shambolic tour of Australia has already seen top-order batsman Jonathan Trott return home to deal with a stress-related illness and off-spinner Graeme Swann announcing his shock retirement from international cricket.

Finn has collected 90 wickets from 23 tests at an average of 29.4 to go with 59 in 39 one-dayers, often combining his pace with an ability to generate disconcerting bounce. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)