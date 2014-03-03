SHOWCASE - Semi-final offers Tottenham chance to heal old wounds
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur fans could be excused for putting their faith in the old mantra "what goes around comes around" as Saturday's seismic FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea looms.
LONDON Andy Flower, who stepped down as head coach in January following the 5-0 Ashes rout by Australia, was appointed England's technical director of elite coaching on Monday.
The Zimbabwean will incorporate working with the next generation of players and coaches with creating a leadership programme for youngsters, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a news release.
"I see this as a great opportunity for me as I start a new phase of my career," said Flower.
"I am particularly excited about the chance to build and mould a leadership course which is not simply about captaincy but much more.
"This role offers me a chance to make a real contribution to the ability and character of England players and coaches in the years to come."
BARCELONA Barcelona's hopes of staging another sensational Champions League comeback fell flat against a hardened Juventus side who held the Catalans to a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals 3-0 on aggregate.