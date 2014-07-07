Less than six months after quitting as England coach, Andy Flower is guiding players from the Birmingham League third division on a less grand sporting stage.

The Zimbabwean, who won three Ashes series and led England to the top of the test rankings in his five years in charge, takes fielding and net sessions twice a week with his local team Stratford-upon-Avon, the market town celebrated as the birthplace of William Shakespeare.

The 46-year-old Flower has quickly immersed himself in the club's social scene too.

"He joins in, he doesn't disappear quickly after sessions," Stratford chairman Steve Cootes told the BBC. "He's one of the lads.

"He has a beer afterwards. He's open and engaging, talking about his time in cricket. It's fascinating and inspirational for us to listen to him."

Cootes said former Zimbabwe test batsman Flower had turned down his offer to play for the club but indicated that he may stay on as coach on a long-term basis.

"He's very hands-on," added Cootes. "He takes one-on-one coaching sessions. On the first night he turned up, only a few of us were aware...a number of people looked up in disbelief."

Flower resigned as team director in January after England's embarrassing 5-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

He is still employed by England as a technical director of elite coaching.

