LONDON, March 3 Andy Flower, who stepped down as head coach in January following the 5-0 Ashes rout by Australia, was appointed England's technical director of elite coaching on Monday.

The Zimbabwean will incorporate working with the next generation of players and coaches with creating a leadership programme for youngsters, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a news release.

"I see this as a great opportunity for me as I start a new phase of my career," said Flower.

"I am particularly excited about the chance to build and mould a leadership course which is not simply about captaincy but much more.

"This role offers me a chance to make a real contribution to the ability and character of England players and coaches in the years to come." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)