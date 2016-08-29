Australian test cricketer Jason Gillespie talks during a television interview at a resort in Coolum, about 110 km (68 miles) north of Brisbane, August 29, 2006. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files

Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie will leave at the end of the season, the county said on Monday.

"Yorkshire County Cricket Club can confirm that Jason Gillespie will leave his position as first XI coach at the end of the 2016 season," it said in a statement.

"Jason feels the close season is an appropriate time to part company," it said.

In his five years in charge, former Australia paceman Gillespie has been one of Yorkshire's most successful coaches, leading them to promotion from division two of the County Championship and then back-to-back titles.

During that period the county suffered just five defeats in 76 Championship fixtures.

The 41-year-old, whose wife and four children have recently returned to Australia, has been linked to a number of international coaching positions and also coaches the Big Bash franchise Adelaide Strikers.

Yorkshire will not name Gillespie's successor until the season ends.

