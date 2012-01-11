DUBAI Jan 11 England
batting coach
Graham Gooch said the side's ability to cope with
Pakistan's spin threat is likely to determine the test
series after watching most of his charges struggle to cope with
Pakistan Cricket Board XI leg-spinner Yasir Shah on
Wednesday.
In England's final three-day warm-up match before the
opening test begins next Tuesday, Shah took five for 76 as the
world's top team in the longest form of the game battled to 269
for nine before declaring.
Alastair Cook made 133 but no other batsman reached 50 as
Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell both failed to score and Eoin
Morgan made 11, giving him a total of 15 runs from three
innings on tour.
The PCB XI responded with 23 for no wicket by the close of
the first day.
"We continue to seek to improve against all types of bowling
but spin is going to play a big part here," Gooch told
reporters.
"We have got to get our heads around how we are going to
cope with that and each player has got to work out his own game
(plan).
"I am not unduly concerned that it is going to be difficult
for us but if we are going to prevail then we have got to cope
with that."
Shah is unlikely to get a call-up for Pakistan's test squad
because the squad already includes experienced spinners Saeed
Ajmal and Abdur Rehman.
Off-spinner Ajmal took 18 wickets in three matches against
Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates in October and November
and has reportedly been working on a new delivery, the
'teesra', to try to outwit the England batsmen.
Shah said Pakistan regarded England's play against spin as
their Achilles heel.
"England is one of the best batting sides but sometimes they
struggle against spinners so we have a very good chance to get
them out in the test matches.
"My target was to get five wickets against England...I am
very pleased to do that and my confidence has gone up," he said.
Gooch said that although several of England's top-order
players had struggled to score runs on the tour so far, he
retained confidence in them.
"One or two of them will be disappointed not to spend more
time in the middle but it is not the time to panic," he said.
"We know this happens regularly and I do not think it is
time to start changing the way you think. You have got to
believe in yourself, hopefully get another knock and it will
come good.
"Our unit has done pretty well in the past, they have all
had success (and) so they have got to stay strong mentally and
believe. You don't become a bad player over a couple of
innings."
Cook faced 260 balls and hit 10 fours in an innings that
spanned more than five hours and followed his 76 against an ICC
XI last Saturday.
On a slow pitch that assisted spin bowling, his main support
came from Kevin Pietersen (38) and Matt Prior (46), the latter
returning to action after missing England's previous match with
a bruised left index finger.
Also back in the side was fast bowler Chris Tremlett, who
missed the match against the ICC XI with a sore eye. Monty
Panesar came into the line-up to bowl alongside fellow spinner
Graeme Swann.
