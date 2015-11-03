LONDON Former England batsman Tom Graveney has died at the age of 88, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The elegant right-hander played 79 tests between 1951 and 1969, scoring nearly 5,000 runs at an average of 44.38.

Graveney, who represented English counties Gloucestershire and Worcestershire as well as Australian state Queensland, also worked as a BBC television commentator and served as President of the Marylebone Cricket Club in 2005.

He scored 47,793 first-class runs, including 122 centuries, one of only 25 players to reach three figures more than a hundred times in his career.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)