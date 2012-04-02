COLOMBO, April 2 Jonathan Trott is backing
under-fire England captain Andrew Strauss to end his form slump
in the second test against Sri Lanka that starts on Tuesday.
The left-handed opening batsman has not scored a test
century since 2010 and needs to spark his team into action after
they lost the first game of the two-match series by 75 runs in
Galle last week.
A fifth defeat in a row for England, who were also
whitewashed 3-0 by Pakistan in their previous series, in Colombo
will allow South Africa to take over from them as the world's
number one ranked team.
"Every player goes through ups and downs," Trott told
reporters. "When someone is not scoring as many runs as they
would like, or expect of themselves, it is always highlighted by
you guys.
"I'm sure it will have a similar effect as it did when
Alastair Cook recently came through his little slump. I'm
surprised you guys haven't learned your lesson from that," added
Trott who scored a century in Galle.
Strauss has plenty of credit in his 'cricket bank' having
guided England to back-to-back Ashes wins over Australia and led
them to the top of the test rankings.
However, he needs to arrest his batting slump quickly or run
the risk of more media criticism about his value to the side.
Strauss's opening partner Cook was in a similar position
midway through 2010 but a century against Pakistan at the Oval
turned his form around and he has since gone from strength to
strength, scoring six hundreds including two double tons.
NO MAGIC FORMULA
England have struggled with spin against Sri Lanka and
against Pakistan in their recent whitewash in the Gulf and Trott
said there was no magic formula for success against the turning
ball.
"I just played normally in Galle," said the number three
batsman. "I didn't try going in with any pre-conceived
conceptions.
"I had a bit of luck early on and rode it. You certainly
need a bit of luck in these conditions with a lot of catchers
round the bat."
Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene said the heat and the
state of the wickets were also obstacles batsmen had to overcome
on the sub-continent.
"It's not just spin bowling but how you play in certain
conditions. It's about adapting," Jayawardene said.
England are without all-rounder Stuart Broad after he
injured his ankle in the opening test.
If the visitors want a fast bowler to take his place then
Steve Finn will get the nod but Tim Bresnan's superior batting
may mean he gets called up instead.
Left-arm spinner Monty Panesar may also be omitted after he
toiled with the ball in Galle and dropped two important catches.
Sri Lanka will be forced into at least one change after fast
bowler Chanaka Welegedara was ruled out with a groin strain.
Dhammika Prasad is expected to replace him.
The return of Angelo Mathews after a calf injury has left
the home team with a selection dilemma.
They must now decide between Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal
who scored 27 and 31 in Galle.
The Colombo match marks the 30th anniversary of Sri Lanka's
elevation to test cricket.
