Jan 7 England fast bowler Stuart
Broad said his side's struggle to bowl out the ICC Combined
Associate and Affiliate XI in Dubai on Saturday was a likely
precursor to an "attritional" test series against Pakistan.
Broad captured 4-46 as England dismissed the side made up of
the leading players from the second tier of international
cricket for 281 on the opening day of the three-day tour match
at the ICC Global Cricket Academy.
However, Andrew Strauss and his players were kept in the
field for almost the entire day despite reducing the ICC XI to
91-6 by lunch.
After that first interval, England were held up by
wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzada (51), as well as
career-best contributions from Namibia all-rounder Christi
Viljoen (98) and 43 from Boyd Rankin, the Ireland international
fast bowler. England closed on 16-0.
Afterwards Broad, playing his first match since injuring his
right shoulder in a one-day international against India at
Lord's in September, told reporters: "We are pretty happy to
have bowled them out but that was hard work and we are all aware
the test series will be like that too.
"It will be attritional cricket, going at two-and-a-half or
three runs an over, fielding for long periods of time, trying to
bowl teams out for 300 to 350 and probably fielding for 120
overs. It will be old school test cricket, I suppose."
The first test of the three-match series starts in Dubai on
Jan. 17.
