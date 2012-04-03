COLOMBO, April 3 Sri Lanka captain Mahela
Jayawardene once again led by example with an unbeaten 74 to
help the hosts recover from a shaky start and reach 155 for four
at tea on the first day of the second test against England on
Tuesday.
Jayawardene, who scored 180 in the first innings of the
opening test, and Thilan Samaraweera pulled Sri Lanka out of
trouble with a fourth-wicket stand of 124 after England paceman
James Anderson had claimed three early wickets.
In a chanceless display of batting, the right-handed
Jayawardene hit one six and nine fours during his 153-ball
knock.
Samaraweera, hit on the head by paceman Steven Finn when he
ducked into a bouncer, was dismissed ten minutes before the
break for a well compiled 54 with five fours.
He was trapped lbw by Tim Bresnan, with the ball skidding
through to beat his forward defence.
After winning the toss for the second time in the series,
Sri Lanka opted to bat on a pitch which offered early assistance
to the new ball bowlers.
Sri Lanka had progressed to 21 without loss before Anderson
made the initial breakthrough.
Tillakaratne Dilshan (14) had hit the bowler for two
consecutive fours but Anderson got his revenge when he forced
the batsman to edge a catch to wicket-keeper Matt Prior.
Kumar Sangakkara had his second successive first ball duck
of the series when Anderson had him edging to Andrew Strauss at
first slip. The England skipper juggled the ball but managed to
hold on to it.
Anderson also accounted for Lahiru Thirimanne, who offered
his pad to a delivery that pitched outside the off stump but
swung back in to hit the batsman's leg in front.
Thirimanne (8) used an unsuccessful review in an attempt to
get the decision overturned.
Anderson's morning spell yielded him three wickets for 29
runs off seven overs.
England, trailing 1-0 in the two-match series, bowled a
tight line and length and occasionally beat the bat, but the
fourth-wicket pair thwarted them through almost the entire
afternoon session.
(Editing by John O'Brien)
For more cricket click on