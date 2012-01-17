Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (4th L) is congratulated by his teammates after dismissing England's captain Andrew Strauss during their first cricket test match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal flummoxed England's batsmen with his off-spin, reducing the visitors to 52 for five at lunch on the first morning of the opening test in Dubai on Tuesday.

England captain Andrew Strauss had no hesitation in opting to bat first on what appeared to be a good batting pitch but was soon left to rue his decision as his batsmen crumbled under some smart bowling.

The English batsmen were also guilty of playing some risky shots after being denied opportunities to score freely.

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq was quick to introduce spin in the sixth over of the morning and it immediately bore fruit when opener Alastair Cook edged part-time off-spinner Mohammed Hafeez behind the stumps.

Left-hander Cook attempted to cut a delivery which was too close to him to attempt the shot.

Jonathan Trott was then caught down the leg side off paceman Aizaz Cheema, getting a faint edge to a delivery which was harmlessly going down the leg side.

Ajmal, the leading wicket-taker in tests last year, struck immediately after he was introduced in the 19th over of the morning by dismissing Strauss, who played across the line to a straight delivery and was clean bowled.

Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen fell in the space of four deliveries in Ajmal's next over, both fooled by the off-spinner's doosra.

Eoin Morgan, who tried to unsettle Ajmal with his unorthodox sweep shots, survived a stumping chance before taking England to lunch in the company of wicketkeeper Matt Prior.

