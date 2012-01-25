Pakistan's captain Misbah-ul-Haq (L) and England's captain Andrew Strauss look up during the coin toss before the second test cricket match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Andrew Strauss (L) and Graeme Swann celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Taufeeq Umar during the second cricket test match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

ABU DHABI England spin duo Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar struck to reduce Pakistan to 73 for two at lunch in the second test in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pakistan, who routed England by 10 wickets in the series opener, opted to bat and made a steady start as pacemen Stuart Broad and James Anderson struggled to trouble openers Mohammad Hafeez and Taufeeq Umar.

Pakistan reached 50 without loss, cheered on by a small band of supporters in the sparse crowd at the Sheikh Zayed stadium, an oasis of green in the dusty, industrial outskirts of the UAE capital.

England, who fielded a four-man attack with two spinners for the first time since 2003, then turned to Swann and Panesar and captain Andrew Strauss's decision was soon vindicated.

In the 19th over, Swann bowled Taufeeq Umar for 15 with a straight delivery the batsman unwisely left to clip the off stump, putting Pakistan on 51-1.

Panesar, recalled in place of injured seamer Chris Tremlett for his first test appearance since 2009, then dropped a stooping caught and bowled chance.

But he made immediate amends, dismissing Hafeez for 31 with his next delivery that squeezed between bat and pat to strike the leg stump.

(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Alastair Himmer)