England's Stuart Broad (R) celebrates with teammate Graeme Swann after dismissing Pakistan's Younis Khan (not in picture) during the third cricket test match at the Dubai International cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

DUBAI Stuart Broad was in scintillating form as England's pacemen ripped through Pakistan's top order on the first morning of the third and final test on Friday, reducing the hosts to 53 for seven at lunch.

With Pakistan already holding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, England's bowlers quickly helped restore some pride after being asked to field, with Broad carrying on his good form from the second test in bagging four wickets for just 21 runs.

New ball partner James Anderson (2-24) got England off to a perfect start when he struck with the last ball of the first over, removing Taufeeq Umar with a regulation leg before decision.

Broad was soon among the wickets when he trapped Azhar Ali in his third over, the batsman sent back to the pavilion when a TV review showed he had feathered a catch through to wicketkeeper Matt Prior.

It was also a poor morning for umpire Simon Taufel, who had a second not out decision overturned by an England review when Muhammad Hafeez was given out lbw to a Broad delivery that was clipping leg stump to leave Pakistan four down.

His counterpart Steve Davis was having a better time of it and was vindicated after two Pakistan reviews - the first ordered by captain Misbah-ul-Haq and the second by Adnan Akmal - both backed up his decision to give them out lbw.

In between the two Taufel reviews, Younis Khan played a loose shot outside off stump to a Broad lifter and when Abdul Rehman gifted spinner Graeme Swann his wicket 20 minutes before lunch, Pakistan were reeling on 44-7.

At the interval, Asad Shafiq was 24 not out along with Saaed Ajmal on one as a boundary smacked off the final delivery before lunch put Pakistan level with their lowest ever test score of 53, scored against Australia at Sharjah in October 2002.

