Pakistan's Azhar Ali celebrates reaching his century as teammate Misbah-ul-Haq (R) walks away during the third cricket test match against England at Dubai International cricket stadium in Dubai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

DUBAI England's opening batsmen safely negotiated the final hour's play to close the third day of the third test with Pakistan on 36 without loss, chasing 324 to win, after Azhar Ali's mammoth innings of 157 put the hosts in a dominant position in Dubai.

Pakistan should have had an early breakthrough as Alastair Cook edged a simple chance off the bowling of Umar Gul but opening batsman Taufeeq Umar put it down at third slip.

Andrew Strauss also had a hairy moment - a review of the bowling of Mohammed Hafeez saw the ball strike the bat and pad simultaneously but the impact was outside the line and Simon Taufel's original not out call remained.

Azhar Ali's stay at the crease - he faced 424 balls over 533 minutes for his 157 runs - was finally ended as he turned a Graeme Swann delivery straight to Cook at short le, who took a good catch just above the earth. Those in the sparse crowd rose to applaud his knock - his highest in first-class cricket. Pakistan finished with 365.

If England are to survive a whitewash, which would be Pakistan's first against them, they will have to make the second-highest total to win a test match in their history - only the 332 they scored in 1928 to beat Australia in Melbourne would be better.

Pakistan are chasing a record of their own - no team has scored fewer than 100 in their first innings and won a test in more than 100 years, not since England toppled South Africa in 1907 after posting 76 in their opening knock.

