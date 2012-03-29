England's Kevin Pietersen plays a shot during the third day of first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

GALLE England, chasing 340 for victory, lost Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell in Thursday's morning session to reach the fourth day lunch break on 177 for four wickets, as the tourists chipped away at their daunting target to win the first test against Sri Lanka.

The world's top ranked side require a further 163 runs with six wickets remaining to register a record run chase in any test match for England and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Jonathan Trott batted defiantly to remain unbeaten on 76 off 193 balls with wicketkeeper-batsman Matt Prior keeping him company at the interval on 15.

Trott survived a caught and bowled chance off Rangana Herath on 62 when the spinner failed to hold on to the catch, which came off a leading edge.

Resuming on 111-2, England lost Pietersen (30) and Ian Bell (13) in an absorbing morning session in which just 66 runs were scored in 30 overs.

The hosts struck in the third over when Pietersen, stifled by some tight bowling, went down the track to off-spinner Suraj Randiv but only managed to spoon a catch to Mahela Jayawardene at short mid-wicket.

His dismissal ended a third wicket stand of 70 with Trott.

Bell hung around for more than an hour before he was given out lbw to Herath, despite playing forward at full stretch.

The ball dipped late and hit Bell low on his pads, a decision which he reviewed unsuccessfully as he trudged off convinced he had made contact with the ball on its way through.

Herath, who took six wickets in England's first innings, had figures of 3-65 at lunch.

