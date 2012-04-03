COLOMBO Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against England on Tuesday.

The hosts, leading 1-0 in the two-test series, made two changes in the team that won the first test in Galle by 75 runs.

All-rounder Angelo Mathews, who missed the first test due to injury, and paceman Dhammika Prasad replaced Dinesh Chandimal and the injured Chanaka Welegedera.

England, the number one ranked test side in the world, also made two changes to their side, leaving out injured paceman Stuart Broad and spinner Monty Panesar.

Pace duo Steven Finn and Tim Bresnan were drafted in.

Teams: Sri Lanka: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kumar Sangakkara, Thilan Samaraweera, Angelo Mathews, Prasanna Jayawardene, Rangana Herath, Suraj Randiv, Suranga Lakmal, Dhammika Prasad.

England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Samit Patel, Steven Finn, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Tim Bresnan.

