England's Alastair Cook plays a pull shot against New Zealand on day four of their final cricket test match at Eden Park in Auckland March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

New Zealand celebrates dismissing England's Alastair Cook on day four of their final cricket test at Eden Park in Auckland, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

England's Alastair Cook leaves the field after being dismissed against New Zealand on day four of their final cricket test at Eden Park in Auckland, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

AUCKLAND Neil Wagner captured the crucial wicket of England's Ian Bell just before tea to push New Zealand to the brink of victory on the final day of the series-deciding third test at Eden Park on Tuesday.

Bell had curbed his natural game to play the anchor role, plodding his way to 75 from 271 balls, but surrendered three balls before the break when he prodded at a Wagner delivery and it flew to Tim Southee at third slip.

Wicketkeeper Matt Prior was on 45 with England 237 for seven, the tourists facing an uphill battle to survive the final session and salvage both the match and series.

Jonny Bairstow was the only other wicket to fall in the afternoon session when he nicked to Ross Taylor at first slip off Southee for six, reducing England to 159-6.

The match was crackling with tension after Bairstow's dismissal as New Zealand's bowlers, knowing the Bell-Prior partnership was the one to break, charged in, seeking that one delivery that would tip the game in their favour.

Southee hit Prior on the pads twice in one over. One appeal was turned down, the next was successful, but the England wicketkeeper immediately asked for a review, knowing that he had nicked the ball into his legs first.

Less than 10 minutes later, Prior mistimed a pull shot from a Southee bouncer and Wagner turned at mid-on, bolted 20 metres in a desperate attempt to make the catch that would place the hosts under huge pressure. His diving effort fell just short, however.

Wagner then hit Prior in the helmet and the ball dropped down the face of the stumps, bounced and spun back and nestled at the foot of the wickets but failed to dislodge the bails, both times.

The left-armer ultimately had the final say when a tired-looking Bell fell in the over before tea and New Zealand's players celebrated as if they had won the match.

NEW BALL

England had resumed in brilliant sunshine on 90 for four and with little chance of reaching the 481 needed for victory, needed to bat out the entire day to save the test and series after the first two games ended in rain-affected draws.

Bell and Joe Root had successfully negotiated the first 105 minutes of play when Trent Boult made a crucial breakthrough just before lunch when he trapped Root in front for 29 with the first delivery with the second new ball.

Bell was then dropped by Dean Brownlie at fourth slip in the final over before lunch from Boult, before Jonny Bairstow was dropped by Kane Williamson in the gully two balls later.

New Zealand had put themselves into strong position to win their first test series against England since 1999 when they dismissed three top-order batsmen on Monday.

(Editing by Ian Ransom)