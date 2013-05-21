LONDON England named an unchanged squad for the second test against New Zealand starting on Friday after batsman Ian Bell was declared fit following a bout of tonsillitis.

Bell climbed out of his sick bed to take his place at the crease in the first test won in stunning fashion by England on Sunday but had been a doubt for Headingley.

Yorkshiremen Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root will get the chance to play at their home ground after solid performances at Lord's, while bowler Tim Bresnan is again included in the 12-man squad having undergone elbow surgery in February.

Despite New Zealand's stunning collapse on Sunday when they were bowled out for 68 chasing 239 for victory, national selector Geoff Miller said they remain a threat.

"We are aware that there are still areas that we need to improve on and the players and coaches will be working hard ahead of the second Test to ensure we continue to get better as a side," he said.

"New Zealand showed again that they are a dangerous side and we know we will need to produce another strong performance this week to secure a series victory." (Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)