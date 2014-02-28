A West Indian fan named Cabbage reacts during the first One-Day International between the West Indies and England at North Sound in Antigua February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Opener Michael Lumb top-scored with a fluent 106 on his debut but was unable to prevent England from slipping to a 15-run defeat by West Indies in the first one-day international (ODI) in North Sound, Antigua on Friday.

In reply to the West Indies total of 269 for six from 50 overs at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, England collapsed from a commanding 180 for two to 254 for six as they began the post-Kevin Pietersen era with a reverse.

Left-hander Lumb reached three figures off 109 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes, as he became the ninth player to score a century on his ODI debut.

He was finally removed with the total on 180 in the 37th over, caught by a leaping Dwayne Bravo in the covers off paceman Ravi Rampaul having put England in a good position to push on for victory.

Lumb combined with fellow debutant Moeen Ali (44) in a first-wicket partnership of 96, then added 74 for the third wicket with Joe Root (37).

However, England lost momentum as Ben Stokes (five), Root and Jos Buttler (12) went in quick succession and the tourists fell short of their target despite a late flurry from Ravi Bopara (23 not out) and Tim Bresnan (14 not out).

Earlier, West Indies captain Bravo blasted a quickfire 87 not out to help his team post a good total after they were put in to bat by England skipper Stuart Broad.

Bravo shared stands of 108 with Lendl Simmons (65) for the fifth wicket and 116 with Darren Sammy (61) for the sixth as the home team recovered from a shaky 45 for four in the 16th over.

DESTRUCTIVE SAMMY

Though Bravo struck eight fours and a six in his 91-ball innings, Sammy was even more destructive as he hit five fours and four sixes in a 36-ball assault.

Medium-fast bowler Bresnan was the chief wicket-taker for England, returning three for 68, while off-spinner James Tredwell was the most economical, taking one for 23 in 10 overs.

The series continues at the same venue with matches on Sunday and Wednesday before West Indies host England in three Twenty20 internationals in Barbados.

Former West Indies greats Andy Roberts, Richie Richardson and Curtly Ambrose were knighted by the Antigua and Barbuda Government during the lunch interval in front of more than 5,000 fans.

"Today is a great day in West Indies cricket," said board president Whycliffe 'Dave' Cameron.

"These three great servants have been rewarded for their outstanding contribution to their country, to this region and to world cricket."

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes editing by Tony Jimenez)