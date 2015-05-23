Cricket - England v New Zealand - Investec Test Series First Test - Lord?s - 23/5/15New Zealand's Kane Williamson is congratulated by Ross Taylor (R) after reaching his centuryAction Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

LONDON Kane Williamson made a patient 132 as New Zealand moved on to 507 for eight, a lead of 118 over England at tea on day three of the first test at Lord's on Saturday.

Williamson, 92 not out overnight, quickly completed his 10th test century before going into attritional mode.

Ross Taylor was out for 62, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler taking an acrobatic catch after the batsman gloved a Stuart Broad delivery down the leg side.

The explosive Brendon McCullum joined Williamson at the crease and immediately signalled his intent by flashing the first delivery through the covers for four.

Williamson played more conservatively and was content to watch as McCullum flayed England's attack all around the ground in an entertaining cameo.

However, he attempted one big shot too many and was well caught on the long leg boundary by Joe Root to give Mark Wood his first test scalp.

Rain forced the umpires to call an early lunch which New Zealand took on 407 for four.

Corey Anderson was caught by Buttler off Wood for nine and Williamson's 262-ball vigil finally ended when he was caught by Gary Ballance at short leg off spinner Moeen Ali. He hit 15 fours in an innings spanning more than six hours.

Moeen trapped Mark Craig lbw for nought and Tim Southee, on 11, skied James Anderson to Wood in the deep before BJ Watling (47 not out) and Matt Henry (eight not out) guided the Kiwis through to tea without further loss.

