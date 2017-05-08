Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
LONDON Joe Root shone with bat and ball to inspire England to a comfortable 85-run victory over Ireland in the second and final one-day international at Lord's on Sunday.
Root made a fluent 73 to lay the platform for England's imposing total of 328 for six and he took three wickets with his part-time off-spinners to help the hosts win the series 2-0.
Eoin Morgan scored 76 and shared a third-wicket partnership of 140 with Root before Jonny Bairstow's sparkling unbeaten 72 off 44 deliveries gave the England innings a late boost.
Ireland captain William Porterfield struck a battling 82 but his team lost wickets at regular intervals and they were dismissed for 243 in the 47th over.
England play South Africa in a three-match one-day series before hosting the Champions Trophy next month.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.