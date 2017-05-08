Britain Cricket - England v Ireland - Second One Day International - Lord’s - 7/5/17 Spectators take a selfie in the stands Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

England's Joe Root celebrates taking the wicket of Ireland's Niall O'Brien

LONDON Joe Root shone with bat and ball to inspire England to a comfortable 85-run victory over Ireland in the second and final one-day international at Lord's on Sunday.

Root made a fluent 73 to lay the platform for England's imposing total of 328 for six and he took three wickets with his part-time off-spinners to help the hosts win the series 2-0.

Eoin Morgan scored 76 and shared a third-wicket partnership of 140 with Root before Jonny Bairstow's sparkling unbeaten 72 off 44 deliveries gave the England innings a late boost.

Ireland captain William Porterfield struck a battling 82 but his team lost wickets at regular intervals and they were dismissed for 243 in the 47th over.

England play South Africa in a three-match one-day series before hosting the Champions Trophy next month.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)